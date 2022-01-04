City of Rock Island announced closures of refuse and yard waste drop off center

The City of Rock Island announced closures of the Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center in a release:

In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus Millennium Waste will be closing the

Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center on Saturdays from January 15, 2022 through March

26, 2022.

The Drop Off Center will reopen on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

We apologize for any inconveniences.

For more information, residents can click here or call the City of Rock Island Public Works Department at (309) 732-2200.