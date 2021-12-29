City of Rock Island announced holiday schedule

The City of Rock Island announced scheduling for the New Year holiday and the 2022 calendar year.

The City of Rock Island offices will be closed on December 31, 2021 in observation of the New Year’s Holiday.

During the week of December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule.

Below is the Holiday schedule for the 2022 calendar year.  On these dates the City of Rock Island Offices will be closed in observation of the indicated holiday.

HOLIDAY DATE OBSERVED

 New Year’s Day, 2022               Friday, December 31, 2021

Memorial Day                             Monday, May 30, 2022

Independence Day                    Monday, July 4, 2022

Labor Day                                  Monday, September 5, 2022

Thanksgiving Day                     Thursday, November 24, 2022

Day After Thanksgiving             Friday, November 25, 2022

Christmas Eve                          Friday, December 23, 2022

Christmas Day                          Monday December 26, 2022

