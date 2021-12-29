City of Rock Island announced holiday schedule

The City of Rock Island announced scheduling for the New Year holiday and the 2022 calendar year.

The City of Rock Island offices will be closed on December 31, 2021 in observation of the New Year’s Holiday.

During the week of December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule.

Below is the Holiday schedule for the 2022 calendar year. On these dates the City of Rock Island Offices will be closed in observation of the indicated holiday.

HOLIDAY DATE OBSERVED

New Year’s Day, 2022 Friday, December 31, 2021

Memorial Day Monday, May 30, 2022

Independence Day Monday, July 4, 2022

Labor Day Monday, September 5, 2022

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24, 2022

Day After Thanksgiving Friday, November 25, 2022

Christmas Eve Friday, December 23, 2022

Christmas Day Monday December 26, 2022