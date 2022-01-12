City of Rock Island announced street closure

The City of Rock Island Public Works Department announced a road closure on 5th Street for emergency water main repairs.

According to the release:

Beginning Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, 5th Street between 13th to 15th Avenue will

be closed for emergency water main repairs. The road closure is necessary for the

safety of the crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, this closure is expected to last approximately two days and

should be reopened at the end of the day on Friday, January 14th.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs

for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciates

the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

City of Rock Island