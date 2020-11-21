City of Rock Island announces holiday service schedule

The City of Rock Island has announced its Thanksgiving service schedule:

  • During the week of the Thanksgiving, refuse will be on schedule Monday through Wednesday. The rest of the week it will be one day late,
  • Recycling will be on schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, and a day late the rest of the week.
  • Yard waste will be remain on its normal collection schedule.
  • The Drop-Off Center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.
  • City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November
  • 27th

