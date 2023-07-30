The City of Rock Island will soon provide Rock Island Arsenal with radio maintenance service for the Directorate of Emergency Services on Rock Island Arsenal.

That’s after a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the City of Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal is signed by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Daniel Mitchell at the Arsenal on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Station, a news release says.

This Intergovernmental Support Agreement or IGSA will provide for ongoing maintenance of radio equipment which includes approximately 100 portable radios, 40 mobile radios, and three base stations; the plan goes into effect at the moment the agreement is signed on Aug. 1. The goal of this partnership is to maintain radio equipment in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations and to ensure the Arsenal’s radio equipment is operable and compatible with local radio systems. The partnership is intended to achieve cost savings for both the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal and the city of Rock Island by purchasing services jointly. Unit maintenance costs are expected to decrease due to volume discount pricing.

This IGSA partnership will result in an estimated average cost savings of $55,975 annually to the garrison and ties the Arsenal with the surrounding communities to improve its partnership with the greater Quad Cities region.

The agreement is the fourth the Arsenal has pursued with local governments. Previous agreements include one with the cities of Moline, and Rock Island, for refuse removal and water filtration on the Arsenal, and with the government of Rock Island County, Illinois, for 911 phone services. Since 2019 RIA has saved more than $1 million working with the cities. RIA is in the process of working an additional agreement and are expanding its IGSA partnerships.

The Arsenal is committed to enhancing Army readiness and building positive, mutually beneficial relationships with the greater Quad Cities, the release says.