City of Rock Island declared snow emergency for January 1

The City of Rock Island issued a snow emergency for Saturday, January 1, in a release:

The City of Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency effective on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until

the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can

receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on

residential streets until snow removal is completed.

Questions may be directed to Public Works at (309) 732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.