City of Rock Island declared snow emergency

The City of Rock Island has declared a snow emergency effective on Friday, January 14.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until

the snow has stopped and been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously. The City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

For further questions, email here or call Public Works at (309) 732-2200.