City of Rock Island to begin free storm debris pickup this week

Crews from the City of Rock Island have been working all week to clean roadways of limbs and trees left over from Monday’s storm.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the City is offering a free special collection of remaining storm debris.

Only trees, limbs and branches will be collected. Garbage and other materials should not be included.

Customers are asked to set out debris by 7 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pickup location or near the curb — not in the street.

Trimming and bundling limbs is not required.

The City says it may take up to several weeks for all debris to be collected.

Follow the City of Rock Island on Facebook for the latest updates related to storm cleanup efforts.