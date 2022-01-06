City of Silvis announced meeting for Parks, Building and Grounds Committee

The City of Silvis announced a Parks, Building and Grounds Committee meeting on January 10.

According to a press release, here are the points of discussion at the meeting:

  • Maintenance agreement for the HVAC at the 10th Street Fire Department
  • Discontinuing free Wi-Fi at the parks
  • Cameras at the parks not working properly due to poor Wi-Fi.
  • Possibly adding 3 cameras downtown

Alderman Josh Dyer called the meeting for Monday, January 10 at 4:15 p.m. at the Silvis City Hall Council Chambers. Full meeting information is available here.

