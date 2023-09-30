Through October, the City of Silvis will collect backpacks and other items for the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, a news release says.

Needed items include backpacks; Forever Stamps; batteries; fidget toys; toothbrushes; juice boxes; individual snacks such as granola bars, Goldfish Crackers or animal crackers; overnight stay items such as underwear and socks; gift cards in $10 increments (McDonald’s, Subway and Hungry Hobo cards are recommended, as well as cards for Hy-Vee, Shell, Walmart and other stores for miscellaneous supplies.)

All items, which must be new, can be dropped off at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th St., Silvis, from 8 am. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

About the Children’s Advocacy Center

The mission of the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC) is to reduce trauma to children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse.

RICCAC interviews children under the age of 18 for law enforcement and Department of Children and Family Services investigations.

Prior to the existence of Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC), child victims were interviewed multiple times. RICCAC does one interview with the involved agencies present to observe the interview (on a monitor) This process prevents multiple interviews, which can be traumatic.

The Children’s Advocacy Center coordinates and tracks the investigation, medical treatment and counseling referrals, and prosecution to protect the best interest of the child victims and their families. RICCA is not-for-profit and does not charge for services. For more information, visit here.