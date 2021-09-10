City of Silvis to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony Saturday

The City of Silvis will hold a remembrance ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and to honor the victims, their families and the first responders.

The event will include a bell ceremony and wreath presentation. A moment of silence will be observed at 9:28am, when the second of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Guest Speakers are Neil Anderson, Moline firefighter and paramedic, and Dan Roach, retired Illinois State Police officer.

The remembrance ceremony is Saturday, September 11, 9:15am at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th Street, Silvis.