City of Wapello to hold special city council meeting

The City of Wapello has announced a special city council meeting on Wednesday.

Citizens of Wapello will have the opportunity to address the council with any comments for items not on the agenda. Three minutes are allowed to address the council. Additionally, there will be a public hearing for adopting new ward boundaries.

New business discussed will include the following:

Approval First Reading Ordinance 2021-07: An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Wapello, Iowa, By Amending Chapter 3.02 Division Into Wards

Discussion and/or Action on Parcel number 08273010001 the old REC Pole Yard

Mayors 2022 Committees Appointment

The Wapello special city council meeting is Wednesday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. at Wapello City Hall, located at 335 North Main Street, Wapello. The meeting agenda is available here.