The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection now through Jan. 7.

Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on the citizen’s garbage collection day, a news release says.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts.

Separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees, the release says.