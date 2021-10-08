City offices to be closed Monday for staff development

The City of Clinton announced its offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, for staff development.

This includes City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services and administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center.

All phone calls will be returned Tuesday, Oct. 12, when normal office hours resume.

The fitness area at the community center will remain open during regular scheduled hours, and all evening programming will take place as scheduled.

Clinton Municipal Transit Administration offices will be open during regular scheduled hours.

All bus routes and para transit services will continue to operate.

Administrative offices at the Clinton Police Department will be open during regular scheduled hours.

Garbage and recycling collection will not be delayed, and collection will take place as scheduled.