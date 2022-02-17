City of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for the Presidents’ Day holiday. All offices will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service on Monday, with regular service resuming Tuesday. A mask is required to ride MuscaBus. For more information visit the TRANSIT page on the City of Muscatine website, or call 563-263-8152. Be sure to visit and follow MuscaBus on Facebook.

The Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, but will resume regular hours on Tuesday. Transfer Station hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. with the last load on the scale at 11:45 a.m.

There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Monday. Residents on the Monday route will have their refuse collected on Tuesday, Feb. 22, along with the regular Tuesday route.

There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection.

There will be no curbside bulky waste collection on Monday or Tuesday. Curbside bulky waste collection is not completed on holidays or on “double” days when two-days of refuse collection are undertaken in one day.

Muscatine and Fruitland residents are reminded that they need to call 563-264-JUNK (563-264-5865) to schedule a curbside bulky waste collection by the Solid Waste Division or email bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov.

For more information, visit the SOLID WASTE DIVISION page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-9689. Visit the CURBSIDE BULK COLLECTION page on the City of Muscatine website to schedule a collection or call 563-264-5865.

The Compost Facility is currently closed for the season. For more information about the facility, visit COMPOST SITE on the City of Muscatine website.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be open to the public on Monday. Normal hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Sunday 12-4 p.m.). For more information visit the LIBRARY website or call 563-263-3065

The Muscatine Art Center is normally closed to the public on Monday, and staff will have the holiday off. The Art Center normal hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.). The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays. For more information, visit the ART CENTER website or call 563-263-8282.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed, and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues during City office closures, please call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922, or Public Works at 563-263-8933. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season. The Clubhouse and Pro Shop are observing winter hours of 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Clubhouse and Pro Shop are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Reservations for the Simulator may be made by calling the Pro Shop at (563) 263-4735. You can also visit the GOLF page on the City of Muscatine website. You can also follow the Muni on Facebook.

All City of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park, and the Muscatine Trail System, will be available for the public’s use. The public is urged to use caution while enjoying City of Muscatine recreational opportunities.

For more information about City parks and amenities visit the PARKS & RECREATION page on the City of Muscatine website. You also follow Parks & Rec on Facebook and Twitter. If you have questions concerning Parks and Recreation programming or facility rentals, please call 563-263-0241 and leave a message, or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond as quickly as possible.