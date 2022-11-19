The City of Morrison has announced the implementation of the Water Meter Replacement Progra, as part of its ongoing water infrastructure improvement plan. The purpose of this program is to replace all water meters serviced by the city with “smart” metering technology, a news release says.

The project will improve service to all water customers by allowing more efficient monitoring of water consumption as well as other customer service enhancements.

There is no charge to water customers for this upgrade. The City has contracted with United Meters, Inc. (UMI), a certified licensed plumber, to complete the installation of the new water meters. UMI will be working throughout the City starting in early December 2022. UMI installers have gone through background checks, will have appropriate photo identification on them at all times, and will be driving company marked vehicles. UMI will also be going door-to-door requesting to upgrade your water meter.

Residents (customers) will soon start receiving notices from the City of Morrison to contact UMI directly to schedule an appointment for the water meter installation.

For more information, contact City Hall at 815-772-7657.