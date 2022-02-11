The Galesburg on Track Stewardship Team and the city’s Community Development Department have selected 1578 E. Main St., Galesburg, as the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for February

The owner of the home in Galesburg’s Ward 2 is Michael Allcon. The award was announced at Monday’s council meeting by Second Ward Alderman Wayne Dennis, a news release says.

Multiple nominations for the property were received.

Extensive improvements were made on the property’s exterior including new siding, roof, decorative stonework, and an asphalt driveway and garage. A deck was added, as well as many landscaping elements. In 2021, Allcon bought the adjacent lot to the west where he put in a pool and decorative fencing, the release says.

The house is an original Sears & Roebuck home, most likely purchased from the company’s catalog and delivered by rail car in pre-cut, ready-to-assemble components. The Vallonia model was a popular bungalow style built between 1920 and 1940 across the United States. It is a classic example with its exposed rafters, forward gable dormer, and full-width front porch with sturdy columns on brick piers.

The 1928 base model price for the Vallonia was $1,500 to $2,000, the release says.

The award recognizes efforts by residential property owners that contribute to a positive town image. Galesburg on Track seeks nominations from the city’s Third Ward for the month of March. Nomination forms can be completed through the city’s website or contact a Galesburg on Track member.