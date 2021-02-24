City public-works director announces retirement

The City of Moline has announced that JD Schulte, director of public works, will retire from city service in early April.

In a letter to the city, Schulte praised the public works department, acknowledging, “…the amazing staff in public works for their never-ending quest to swing for the bleachers,” a news release says. Schulte commended other members of the City of Moline that “have worked so wonderfully with our team of the years as we worked on our mission as stewards of the public trust.”

Mayor Stephanie Acri thanked Schulte for his services to the City of Moline, saying, “JD dedicated 30-years of public service to the people of Moline. He will be missed by many.”

“As we continue on the trajectory of making Moline a more efficient city for our residents and businesses, we will look to find people that share the same vision of responsible growth and a better future for the next generation.”

“JD has served the City for many years and has contributed greatly to the success of the public works department. His experience starting in the fleet department and his knowledge about the City of Moline’s infrastructure has been an asset to the community,” said Interim City Manager Martin Vanags. “I wish him well as he moves onto the next phase of his life.”

Schulte was with the City of Moline for 30 years. The City of Moline will start the process of finding a new director of public works in the coming days.