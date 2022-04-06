UPDATE: The City of Bettendorf and City of Davenport spoke out Wednesday regarding American Civil Liberty Union’s request to repeal and dismiss ordinances banning panhandling.

“The City of Davenport welcomes comments and concerns and are glad the ACLU reached out,” said Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott in a statement released Wednesday evening.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News has been following the American Civil Liberty Union’s request that Bettendorf and Davenport repeal and dismiss ordinances banning panhandling.

The ACLU says such laws are unconstitutional and criminalize poverty today — violating free speech.

On Wednesday, Bettendorf’s City Attorney Chris Curran told Local 4 News in a written statement that the City is evaluating the matter.

“We are reviewing the letter, and we will further examine our ordinance to determine whether any changes are necessary,” said Curran.

The City of Davenport did not respond to requests for comment.