Because of the ongoing volatility of energy rates, the City of Galesburg reminds residents and small commercial businesses of their option to participate in energy aggregation through Homefield Energy, a news release says.

In 2021, the City of Galesburg entered into a new agreement with Homefield Energy for municipal aggregation of electricity supply. This was not the first agreement for municipal energy aggregation, as energy aggregation was approved by the citizen of Galesburg with the election in November 2012. Since that time, the City has successfully negotiated four municipal aggregation agreements on behalf of the residents, the release says.



Enrollment in the aggregation program was automatic and users only needed to take action if they chose to opt-out of the program. The new agreement took effect with the July 2021 meter read date and will be active through the July 2024 meter read date. The agreement is for 100% renewable power at $0.05499 per kWh with Homefield Energy. Residents and small commercial businesses received a letter from the City of Galesburg c/o Homefield Energy when the agreement went into effect, which detailed the terms of the supply agreement.



Other energy suppliers may solicit Galesburg residents and small commercial businesses via phone, mailings, or door-to-door to enroll with their company. Caution is recommended, as these suppliers are not the “supplier of choice” and may not be able to provide the same rates or assurances as Homefield Energy. Enrollment with Homefield Energy is automatic, so they will not be soliciting through any of the means listed above or request a resident to sign a contract.



No matter who supplies the electricity, Ameren remains the delivery company. All Galesburg users would continue to contact Ameren in the case of outages, service calls, and emergencies, the release says.





Energy Aggregation FAQs



1. How does the energy aggregation program work?

Illinois law provides municipalities with the opportunity to assist their residents and small businesses in reducing their electricity costs. Municipalities can aggregate the electric load of their residential and qualifying small businesses into one, larger load and then solicit bids for electricity supply and related services for this larger group. These bids will reflect the electricity supply portion only; Ameren will continue to deliver the electricity across existing poles and wires.



Additional information to evaluate the various electric supply options can be found on the Illinois Commerce Commission’s Plug In Illinois website: www.pluginillinois.org



2. What is the benefit of energy aggregation?

Municipal Electric Aggregation is a program that allows local governments to bundle – or aggregate – residential and small commercial retail electric accounts and seek bids for a lower cost supply of power. Energy aggregation was approved by the citizens of Galesburg during the November 2012 election.



3. Who is the supplier for the energy aggregation program for Galesburg?

Homefield Energy is the current supplier for the residential and small commercial aggregation program for the contract which took effect with the July 2021 meter read date and runs through the July 2024 meter read date.



4. How do I enroll in the energy aggregation program?

Enrollment was automatic for those already enrolled in prior aggregation programs, as well as those currently with Ameren for their supply of energy.



Residents or small businesses currently under contract with an alternate electric supplier should review the terms of their agreement with that supplier to determine whether or not they are currently eligible to leave their contract without incurring any fees for terminating the contract. Only this small percentage of residents and small businesses who previously opted out and set up an agreement with an alternate supplier (not Homefield or Ameren) will not have been automatically enrolled in the energy aggregation program, and would need to contact Homefield directly to enroll, after verifying their options with their current alternative supplier.



Homefield Energy is available by phone from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday at 1-866-694-1262 or via email at HomefieldCustCare@Dynegy.com. Residents may also visit their website www.HomefieldEnergy.com for FAQs and community specific information.



5. What if I do not want to participate in the energy aggregation program?

Residents who no longer wish to participate in the City of Galesburg’s energy aggregation program, may contact Homefield Energy to determine their current options to opt out of the program.



6. What if I am solicited by an electricity supplier?

Other energy suppliers may solicit Galesburg residents and small commercial businesses via phone, mailings, or door-to-door to enroll with their company. Caution is recommended, as these suppliers are not the “supplier of choice” and may not be able to provide the same rates or assurances as Homefield Energy. Enrollment with Homefield Energy is automatic, so they will not be soliciting through any of the means listed above.



7. Who do I call if the power goes out?

No matter who supplies the electricity, Ameren remains the delivery company. All Galesburg users would continue to contact Ameren in the case of outages, service calls, and emergencies.



8. Who will my electricity bill come from?

You will still receive a bill from Ameren with the new supplier charges included. The electricity will be provided by your supplier and the distribution through the power lines will be provided by Ameren, but you will still receive only one bill from Ameren for all services.