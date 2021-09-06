City schedules fall clean-up days

The City of Galesburg will hold its fall clean-up days event this month.

While each household will still have only one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place over a two week period: Sept. 13-17 and Sept. 20-24. The clean-up day assigned to each household will be the same day as the regular recycling pick-up day, a news release says.

Homes scheduled for recycling collection the week of Sept. 13-17 will have their clean-up/bulky items collected that week on their normal pick-up day. Residences that are scheduled for recycling collection the week of Sept. 20-24 will have their clean-up/bulky items collected that week on their normal pick-up day. For more information, call Waste Management at 309-343-0256 to confirm pick-up dates.

Residential refuse customers can place most items on the curb, including oversized items and large quantities of refuse during their assigned week on the regular refuse pickup day, by 6 a.m., and free pick-up will be provided by Waste Management. All loose items must be bagged or bundled. Cumbersome items, such as play sets or antenna towers, should be broken down or disassembled. Doors should be removed from large appliances for safety.

No loose trash or construction/demolition debris will be accepted. Yard waste is not included in this event and should still be placed in the appropriate containers to be disposed of as usual.

Liquid paint, auto batteries, propane tanks, boards with exposed nails, large concrete chunks, large auto parts, motor oil, and tires cannot be accepted. Certain electronic devices such as computer equipment, televisions, FAX machines, DVD player/recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, iPods/portable digital music players, digital converter boxes, and cable/satellite receivers are prohibited from disposal in Illinois landfills will not be accepted. Options for electronics and paint recycling can be found in the Recycling and Solid Waste Brochure on the city’s website.



Restricted items that are not collected must be removed from the curb after the customer’s regular refuse pick-up day. Any leftover waste on the curb after the customer’s regular refuse pick-up day will be subject to additional fees for pickup. Notice is not required prior to the remaining items being collected and fees assessed.



Clean-up week is funded entirely by the City of Galesburg refuse customers and is provided to residents with an active refuse account. Waste from businesses and out-of-town sources is prohibited. Scavenging items from the curb is not allowed – violators can be fined.