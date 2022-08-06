Clinton is considering applying for federal funding to create new traffic roundabouts.

The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and 7th Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the city’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project that includes all of Manufacturing Drive & Bluff Boulevard.

The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route who may be the most affected, a news release says.

An open house and public discussion will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive.

For more information, call the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.