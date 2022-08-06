The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and 7th Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the city’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project that includes all of Manufacturing Drive & Bluff Boulevard.
The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route who may be the most affected, a news release says.
An open house and public discussion will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive.
For more information, call the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.