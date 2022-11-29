The Moline City Council is developing an ordinance that would regulate how Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as “granny flats” or “secondary suites”, can be built in the city. The city has created an informational engagement page with FAQs and a place for the public to comment.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting a public input meeting on Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m. at the Butterworth Education Center to get more citizen input on the issue. For more information on Accessory Dwelling Units, click here. The Butterworth Education Center is located at 701 12th Avenue in Moline.