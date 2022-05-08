The City of Davenport seeks input from residents for the Fairmount Community Center. An open house forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 12 at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., a news release says.

This public engagement process seeks broad community input on the design and features of the new community center funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The City of Davenport and community stakeholders have met with OPN Architects to begin the preliminary design concepts. The OPN team will be in Davenport over the next few months to conduct numerous meetings to gather input from staff, members of the public, and stakeholders.

This public input session will include several “walk-shops” to gather ideas through residents sharing visions, hopes, future use, and plans with staff and the OPN team.

Residents are invited to come and go as they please during the two-hour open house. In addition to the public input session, the City of Davenport team is meeting with a variety of stakeholder individuals, including Davenport City Council, neighborhood groups, employers, property owners, educational entities, churches, and social service organizations. to gather their input.

The project will invest $2.2 million into the community to provide a new area for gatherings, the release says.