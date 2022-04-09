The Historic Preservation Commission and the Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation are requesting award nominations to be presented during a celebration being held next month.

“Nominations need to include the property owner’s name and address, as well as a description of the type of work completed. Owners can nominate their own property and/or work, or individuals can nominate properties that they know about,” a news release says. “Work should have focused on retaining the historic integrity of the property and have been completed in 2020 or 2021. Before and after photos should be attached to the nomination but are not required for submission.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, April 22.

Nominations need to be submitted in writing to the Community Development Department, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine, IA 52761, or submitted via email to alimburg@muscatineiowa.gov.

The Historic Preservation Month celebration will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Muscatine Art Center.