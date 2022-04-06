The City of Bettendorf seeks nominations for the 2022 4th of July Parade grand marshal. This year’s parade will be held on Monday, July 4, beginning at 10 a.m.

The nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the city, whether it is in the area of civic or social services, humanitarianism, or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts, a news release says. Nominees must be current resident, longtime past resident, or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf.

Nominees must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on July 4. People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.

The name, contact information, and a short biography of the person being nominated should be mailed to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, IA 52722 or email to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 29.