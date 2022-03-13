Three of the boards authorized by the City of Muscatine seek members to fill their ranks as the Muscatine Art Center Board of Trustees has two openings, the Public Art Commission one opening, and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center Board of Trustees has one opening.

The Art Center Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Muscatine Art Center. The Board of Trustees exercises change, control, and supervision over the museum and the art center. Members are appointed to three-year terms with a maximum of two full terms. Currently two positions need to be filled.

The Public Art Advisory Commission was established to promote and encourage programs to further public awareness of, accessibility to, participating in, and support for the artistic and cultural development of the City of Muscatine. The commission will meet at least four times per year. Five members will comprise the commission with one member representing or having an interest in public art from Muscatine County and the remaining four members being residents of the City of Muscatine. The members will be appointed by the City Council and serve a three-year term. Members can serve two consecutive terms. Currently one position needs to be filled.

The Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Musser Public Library & HNI Community Center. The Board is responsible for overseeing management of the library by the Library Director, employing and removing the Library Director as necessary, approving the expenditure of money allocated by the City Council to the library, and approving the library budget for submission to the Council. Members serve six-year terms with a maximum of two full terms with one member a resident of Muscatine County appointed from a list of names submitted by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. Currently one position needs to be filled.

Anyone interested in joining one of these boards should complete an application and submit the form by Friday, April 15. Applications can be either emailed to the administrative secretary or mailed to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761.

Many areas to help the community

The City of Muscatine has 12 different boards and commissions to support and advise different departments and different aspects of life within Muscatine. See BOARDS for a list of the boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine and the application in a PDF format.

How can I apply to volunteer my time?

Those interested in becoming a member of a board or commission can complete an application and either email the form to the administrative secretary or mail the form to Boards & Commissions, c/o Administrative Secretary, Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore, Muscatine, IA 52761. The City keeps applications on file in case vacancies occur. If you are interested and available in volunteering your time, please submit your application for a future term of office.

All applications are reviewed by the Nominating Committee to ensure applicants meet the qualifications to serve on a specific board or commission, to ensure there is no potential conflicts of interests, and to ensure that each board or commission has a gender balance as prescribed by Iowa Code.

Those who meet the requirements are submitted to the full Council for approval. The nominating committee includes the Mayor, two Council representatives, and the City Administrator or a representative from city staff. The City of Muscatine welcomes all residents to submit their names and resumes for a specific board or commission or a general submission for any board or commission.