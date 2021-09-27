City sets hydrant flushing to begin early Tuesday

The City of Rock Island’s Public Works Department will begin its fall hydrant flushing at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will flush fire hydrants on first shift until completed, a news release says.. It is anticipated this will take the entire month of October.

The purpose of this program is to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system.

Residents may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure, which is normal during flushing operations. Because of flushing there is potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up and be mitigated by running some water from a cold water tap for a few minutes. the release says.

For more information, visit the city’s website or call the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200.