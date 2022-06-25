The City of Galesburg was awarded a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Help Eliminate Lead Program Grant in 2019, funded through a Lead Based Paint Hazard Control Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Grant monies are being used for lead hazard remediation in low-to-moderate-income, privately-owned, owner-occupied, and rental units, throughout the community. The program has successfully completed 62 homes with 11 more contracts signed, a news release says.

There have been delays in material delivery and construction work due to COVID-19 and, therefore, this grant will be extended to provide lead remediation to at least 125 homes. The City of Galesburg will hold an informational meeting at 5 p.m. June 30 at Galesburg City Hall, Council Chambers, 55 West Tompkins Street, to reintroduce the Help Eliminate Lead Program.

The program is designed to provide lead-safe housing to privately-owned, owner-occupied and rental units at no cost to homeowners or occupants. Priority will be given to households with pregnant women, children under six, children with elevated blood lead levels and households where children under six frequently visit. Frequent visitation is defined as three hours a day, two days a week or a total of 60 hours a year.

Additional funding will include Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding. These funds will be used to enhance, expand, and strengthen activities that reduce significant housing-related health and safety hazards.

Residences will need to be located in Galesburg city limits, built prior to 1978 and have lead-based paint hazards in order to be considered for this program.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply by obtaining applications at Galesburg City Hall or Knox County Health Department. Applications will also be available at the informational meeting or by contacting Western Illinois Regional Council at 309-837-3941.