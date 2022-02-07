The City of Muscatine will host a public information meeting on Phase II of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rose Bowl Bowling Center, 1411 Grandview Ave. This will be an open house format with no formal agenda for the meeting, a news release says.

Maps will be available for the public.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works, general contractor Heuer Construction, Inc., and the engineering firm of Bolton and Menk will update the public on the schedule for the second year of the two-year project, and answer questions about closures or any other issues that the public may have.

Phase II of the project will remove and replace the pavement along with other infrastructure improvements from Musser Street to the South Houser Street/Sampson Street intersection. Heuer Construction tentatively plans to resume construction activity on Feb. 28 when they will close Grandview Avenue from Brier Ditch to Musser Street. The detour will be Musser to South Houser (or vice versa) and will be posted.

Work on this section is expected to take three weeks and includes milling and removal of the existing pavement, sanitary and storm sewer installation, water main replacement, and replacement of the culverts at Brier Ditch, the release says.

Phase I of the project removed and replaced the pavement from Pearl Street to Musser Street. Most intersections have been repaved but the contractor still has work to do to complete the sidewalks and remaining intersections.

Anyone with questions about the project and/or timeline for completion of the project are invited.

The city, the contractor, and consultants will resume their weekly meeting with business owners along Grandview Avenue on March 4. The meetings will be held at 9 a.m. every Friday in the parking lot at the Rose Bowl.