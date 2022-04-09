This month, the City of Galesburg will hold its spring clean-up event.

While each household will still only have one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place over a two-week period from April 11-15 and April 18-22, a news release says.

Each household will have their clean-up items collected during their assigned recycling week on their normally scheduled refuse and recycling pick-up day.

For information about your assigned week, call 309-345-3619 or 309-343-0256.

Residential refuse customers can place most items on the curb, including oversized items and large quantities of refuse, during the assigned week on their regular refuse pick-up day by 6 a.m. Free pick-up will be provided by Waste Management. All loose items are required to be bagged or bundled. Cumbersome items, such as play sets or antenna towers, should be broken down or disassembled. Doors should be removed from large appliances for safety, the release says.

No loose trash or construction/demolition debris will be accepted. Yard waste is not included in this event and should still be placed in the appropriate containers to be disposed of as usual.



Liquid paint, auto batteries, propane tanks, boards with exposed nails, large concrete chunks, large auto parts, motor oil, and tires cannot be accepted. Certain electronic devices such as computer equipment, televisions, FAX machines, DVD player/recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, iPods/portable digital music players, digital converter boxes, and cable/satellite receivers are prohibited from disposal in Illinois landfills and will not be accepted. Options for electronics and paint recycling can be found in the Recycling and Solid Waste Brochure on the city’s website.



Restricted items that are not collected must be removed from the curb after the customer’s regular refuse pick-up day. Any leftover waste on the curb after the customer’s regular refuse pick-up day will be subject to additional fees for pickup.

Notice is not required prior to the remaining items being collected.Clean-up week is funded entirely by City of Galesburg refuse customers and is provided to residents with an active refuse account. Waste from businesses and out-of-town sources is prohibited. Scavenging items from the curb is not allowed and violators can be fined, the release says.

For more information, visit the City of Galesburg website or call 309-345-3619.