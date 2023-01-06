The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services, according to a news release. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.

New waste collection carts

Refuse is collected weekly at the curb year-round. Waste Management has provided (at no additional cost) each residence with one 96-gallon cart for refuse, which is to be used as the primary container for solid waste storage and collection. If needed, residents may place up to two additional refuse containers at the curb. Each additional container must be 33-gallon capacity or less and each weigh less than 50 lbs. Loose bags will not be accepted. If residents would like to request a smaller container (either 35 or 65 gallons) they may do so by contacting either Waste Management’s local office at 309-343-0256 or the Community Development Department at 309-345-3619.

Oversize item collection

There will no longer be special refuse clean-up weeks (spring and fall clean-up weeks). Instead, there will be the option to dispose of oversized/bulk items weekly, at the curb, at no additional cost. Bulk item collection will take place on Tuesdays. A bulky/oversized pickup must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the local Waste Management Office at 309-343-0256. Each residence is limited to ONE bulky/oversized item or appliance per month. If you have more than one item, an “oversized sticker” costing $20 (effective January 1, 2023) may be purchased at the water counter at Galesburg City Hall or at the customer service counter at either Hy-Vee location.

The ‘At Your Door Special Collection Service

A new service Waste Management will provide the City of Galesburg is the At Your Door Special Collection Service. This service provides a customer-centered solution for the collection of home-generated special materials, also referred to as household hazardous waste items and electronics. With At Your Door Special Collection, residents do not have to leave their homes to dispose of these items. To use this service simply schedule a special collection through Waste Management, you will then be sent a collection kit with specific instructions on how to bundle your items and where to place the kit to be collected. Waste Management will provide further detailed information to residents about this service within the next few weeks.

Recycling calendars 2023

Recycling calendars are available on the city’s website, and residents can view which date and route they are assigned by visiting the city’s Quick Refuse Site, and entering their address. A printed copy of the recycling calendar may also be picked up at City Hall at the water counter on the first floor as well as directly above at the Community Development counter on the second floor.

For more information, visit the city’s website, or call the Community Development Department at 309-345-3619 or Waste Management at 309-343-0256.