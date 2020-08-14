City-wide burn ban in effect for Davenport until August 28

A burn ban is currently in effect for Davenport until Friday, August 28.

According to an announcement made by the Davenport Fire Department on their Facebook page, a burn ban was issued due to an increase of burn complaints throughout the city.

While many citizens have begun the cleanup process following Monday’s severe weather conditions, the fire department says some have chosen to burn the damaged trees and branches, which have prompted complaints from residents.

Effective now until August 28, the Davenport Fire Department is issuing all dates a “No Burn Day.” The fire department says any burn complaint will be treated as a “No Burn Day.”

The burn ban will coordinate with the City of Davenport’s cleanup efforts, including the pickup of fallen tree branches by Davenport Public Works.

The Davenport Fire Department says homeowners will be advised to set leaves and/or branches out near their regular solid waste collection point.

For the latest information regarding storm cleanup efforts, visit the Davenport Public Works Facebook page.