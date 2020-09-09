City-wide garage sales coming up in Rock Island, Milan

Rain or shine, garage sales will be happening all over Rock Island and Milan the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 26.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation created an interactive Google map that will continually be updated to show where all of the garage sales will be located. View each sale for specific times and dates.

To have a garage sale location added to the map, call 309-732-7275 and register by phone for $10.

“In lieu of having a large event at Longview Park, we feel this is the best option to keep shoppers and vendors safe while still promoting garage sales in the Rock Island/Milan community,” said Rock Island Parks and Recreation Special Events and Fundraising Manager Daniel Gleason. “We’ve had a very positive response to this event and hope shoppers will get out and enjoy the sales.”

