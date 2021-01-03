City will collect live Christmas trees

The City of Muscatine will again assist residents of Muscatine and Fruitland in recycling live Christmas trees.

Over the course of the next four weeks, the Solid Waste Division will collect live Christmas trees as part of the yard-waste collection service, a news release says.

Live and unflocked trees will be collected by the city from Monday through Jan. 29 on residents’ refuse-collection day. Trees must be placed on the curb for collection. Flocked trees are live trees that have been coated with a white, snow-like spray.

To prepare the tree for curbside collection, all ornaments, wires, and decorations from the tree, along with any stand or other metal objects, must be removed. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut into two sections.

Flocked and artificial trees are considered garbage items. These can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station for disposal, or residents can call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup.

For more information on recycling Christmas trees or how to prepare a live tree for collection, contact the Transfer Station at 563-263-9689.