City workers delivering, hiding stuffed Easter eggs in QC this week

Rock Island’s Parks and Recreation Department is getting into the Easter egg business.

City workers are delivering candy or toy-stuffed eggs to homes this week.

$7 gets you 20 eggs, and they will actually hide them for you, rain or shine.

This is in conjunction with the department’s Easter egg hunt that happened over the weekend.

“We actually had to limit our regular egg hunt this year due to guidelines by the CDC, so we had to limit each of our sections to 50 people,” said Daniel Gleason, spokesperson for Rock Island Parks and Recreation. “In a normal year at our Spring Egg Hunt, we average around 100 to 150 kids per section. This year, we did have to limit it down to 50, so we wanted to bring it back to the community again to those kids who may not have been able to attend our Spring Egg Hunt to have something to do.

This service is open to anyone in the Quad Cities — not just Rock Island residents.

More than 20 eggs are also available for purchase by signing up twice for the same time slot.

Contact the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department at 309-732-7275 or register online here.