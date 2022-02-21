The Davenport City Council could make a decision this week on whether or not they will change 3rd and 4th streets downtown from one-way to two-way traffic in the future. Regardless of their decision, people who live and work in downtown Davenport have differing opinions on whether or not making the change would be a good thing.

Davenport Aldermen will meet on Tuesday to discuss the change, which has been proposed to take place in fiscal year 2024. The city’s budget plan released in late January said the city would allocate $1.7 million to make the change to two-way roads, A total of $600,000 of that would be paid for by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, which originally asked the council to put the proposal into its budget.

Marsalis Jones, a resident of downtown Davenport for seven months, says changing the one-way streets to two-way streets would make commutes faster and safer, and would reduce confusion.

“It’d probably help out with the traffic times, like getting somewhere,” Jones said. “If you’re going a certain direction … like you’re going down the street and it’s a one-way, you know, you’ve got to go around when you miss your turn probably. If it was traffic going in both directions, you know, it’d be easier for people to commute on their way to work.”

However, others think changing 3rd and 4th streets to two-way streets would add confusion to downtown travel.

“It would really put you off balance for what lanes you need to be in,” said Melanie Drury, a resident of Clinton, Iowa, who works in and commutes to Davenport. “You have one-way traffic that’s going north and south … and then you have traffic for parking that’s going to be facing different ways.”

Meanwhile, others are split on the proposed change. Gary Susich, who lives on 3rd Street, says he’s open to the plan, but thinks change could be problematic.

“Chances are, you might have some issues,” Susich said. “Even the way the roads are now, it can be a little hazardous if you’re walking. [But you’ve] just got to wait and see. I’ve got an open mind about it.”

Others who want the streets to become two-way, including Jones, agree that even though they think the change would be beneficial in the long run, it could cause some confusion at first.

“I think if they changed it right now it’d probably be like a lot of confusion going on,” Jones said. “But I think eventually they’ll get used to it though.”

Regardless of whether plans move forward at the meeting, it’s likely repairs will be made to both 3rd and 4th streets, for which the city has a total of $9 million dollars in funding for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.