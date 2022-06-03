

Lt. Andrew Pratt (left) and Officer Tyler Evans (right)

The Rock Island Knights of Columbus is holding its 43rd Annual Civic Awards Night on Sunday, June 12th. Each year, the Knights recognize a City of Rock Island Police Officer and Firefighter who are chosen by their peers as honorees for outstanding service. This year, the Knights will honor Officer Tyler Evans as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year and Lieutenant Andrew Pratt as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

The City of Rock Island is proud of the high levels of customer service provided by its public safety professionals every day. Having Officer Evans and Lieutenant Pratt honored by a community group strengthens this level of commitment to service, and the City is extremely impressed by both honorees.

The Civic Awards Night will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island, located at 226 17th Street. The event will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6 p.m. The award presentations will take place after the dinner banquet. Local elementary school students will present a special program and entertainment will also be provided. The cost for this event is $20 for adults, and $5 for children 10 and under, payable at the door.

For more information, please contact Fire Chief Yerkey at (309) 732-2800, ext. 6, Chief of Police Landi at (309) 732-2401, or Chairperson Kevin Houser at (309) 787-2337, ext. 240.