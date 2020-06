Civil Emergency Warning issued for Scott County – SHELTER IN PLACE and stay home

Scott County Emergency Mgmt is urging people to stay home and shelter in place in Scott County late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Here is a statement from Scott County EMA:

...CIVIL EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR THE DAVENPORT AREA... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE SCOTT COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. DUE TO CIVIL UNREST IN THE DAVENPORT AREA, THE DAVENPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT AND CITY OFFICIALS REQUEST ALL RESIDENTS STAY IN THEIR HOMES AND SHELTER IN PLACE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE SHARED WHEN AVAILIBLE.