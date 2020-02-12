Civil Rights Commission cancels meeting due to not making a quorum

Once again there was a failed Civil Rights Commission meeting in the city of Davenport.



The meeting was cancelled since they didn’t make a quorum.



Two of the five commissioners appointed by former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch showed up for the meeting.



The commission has been at a stalemate since long-time members refused to give up their seats to the members appointed by then Mayor Klipsch.



Susan Greenwalt said the meeting wouldn’t have been cancelled if they were recongized as commissioners.



“They refuse to recognize us as commissioners so there for they said their was no quorum so they canceled the meeting,” said Greenwalt.

Tuesday’s meeting was expected to be long due to the issues they need to address.

“It was going to be a lengthy meeting because it goes all the way back to June because we haven’t had an active productive meeting of the Civil Rights Commission since last June so it would be each month previous to now to discuss the different cases that haven’t been resolved,” said Greenwalt.

Richard Pokora is one of the new commissioners who was appointed by the former mayor and feels like nothing is being done.

“Well I’m frustrated I came here to address the issues which are in our minutes and obviously not enough people have a quorum and conduct business nothing was done,” said Pokora.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission investigates discrimination complaints and educates the Davenport community about federal, state and local civil rights laws.



Although they are having problems, they want residents to know that they are still working for the people of Davenport.



Even thought it is still unclear as to who is part of the commission, the former and current parties seem to agree on one thing.

“So I agree with them let’s send it to court and get it resolved and get on with things,” said Pokora.