Civil Rights Commission makes reform recommendations to Davenport City Council

On Monday night, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission officially gave a list of recommendations to the Davenport City Council on how to better improve relations between minority groups in Davenport and the Davenport Police Department. Mayor Mike Matson was there to help facilitate the discussion.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission put forward seven recommendations to the Davenport City Council after taking input from commission members of community members in previous meetings. The list of recommendations is as follows:

Recommendation for a responsive and safe system for the filing of complaints

Recommendation for the reallocation of police & city funding

Recommendation concerning school resource officers

Recommendation for reforming pre-trial release programs

Recommendation for the decriminalization of low-level offenses

Recommendation for decentralizing decision making

Recommendation concerning modeling an unbiased policing ordinance after the unbiased policing ordinance of Des Moines, Iowa

The full details of each of those recommendations can be viewed below.

The Davenport City Council did not make any decisions at this work session. The purpose of the work session was to get the recommendations officially in front of city council members and have a discussion on them, in preparation for possible future decisions. City council members and members of the Civil Rights Commission did go through the recommendations and further discuss them.

The full meeting can be viewed by following this link.