Civil rights organizations encourage community to be proactive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rock Island County and Illinois State branches of the NAACP are joining forces to honor and celebrate the life and activism of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They encourage the community to take part in this effort.

“As we reflect on his activism, we must remember his unwavering beliefs for a better world for all,” said the Rock Island County NAACP in a news release. “Our voting rights are under attack. The NAACP supports the immediate passage of this fundamental right. Take action today! Be proactive. Contact legislatures and encourage the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.”

Contact information for legislatures is available here.

“Your fundamental rights could be at risk, SO ACT TODAY!” a news release says. “The NAACP stands to ensure political equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination; therefore, efforts to make it harder for racial minorities to participate in the political process is absolutely unacceptable.”

The Rock Island County NAACP branch released this additional statement:

“The current partisan divide in the Senate to enact the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act needs to end. The act will restore and reform vital aspects of our democratic election process so we can achieve fair representation for all eligible voters. The accompanying Freedom to Vote Act ends partisan gerrymandering, stops voter suppression tactics, allows secure ways to make voting easier and safe for everyone. The most recent attempt to strengthen the right to vote is the Congressman John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill was introduced in Congress in 2019 and was designed to eliminate barriers to fair and equal voting access. Congress must act now. The Senate must act now to eradicate the threat of the filibuster to ensure the passage of the voting rights legislations for democracy security. We are calling all senators to ACT NOW. The NAACP is boldly resisting efforts to silence our constituents’ votes.“

A nonpartisan organization, the NAACP says they work to “ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”