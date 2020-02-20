Claims of violence in Bettendorf Schools: One former teacher speaks out

A response from the Bettendorf School District after parents called on the board last night to do something about their claims of violence among students on campus.

Some parents brought their complaints to last night’s school board meeting. One couple maintains their child had a violent encounter with another student. They say nothing was done to punish the other student. Another parent says his son was sexually assaulted on a school bus.

The district issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon saying

“In the interest of better understanding and addressing concerns and opportunities, the Bettendorf Community School District is establishing a Safety Advisory Committee. The group will identify safety concerns within the Bettendorf Community School District and develop recommendations for improvements. The committee’s work will begin with presentations on current district communication processes, protocols and policies as well as staffing and training. The district will then work through the group’s requests for more information and a census on recommendations for the board. The committee will include the district’s School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) as well as additional parents, students, staff, administration, the Bettendorf Board of Education, and community members. The meetings will be 6-8 pm on Wednesday, March 25; Tuesday, April 7; Thursday, April 16; and potentially Thursday, April 30.



If you are interested in serving on the committee, please submit your name, email, phone number by Friday, March 6 to Shannon Muckenfuss, smuckenfuss@bettendorf.k12.ia.us, (563) 359-3681.

Brandon Nau, a former parent and teacher of the district says

“My son was a member of the baseball team. On the way home from the baseball game down in Burlington on the school bus he was sexually assaulted by another Bettendorf student. We have been in contact with the administration team and everything else and we weren’t getting anywhere,” he says.

Nau says since the incident he and his son moved out of the Quad Cities.

“We lived there for 6 years. His therapist said that we had to get out the Quad Cities. So we moved down to Muscatine. This is actually my home town. So we moved down here to try to find a safe space for him.”

Nau says he had no plans to speak out at the meeting, but after hearing other parents he knew he had to for his son.

“I didn’t go into this for selfish reasons. I did it trying to protect my son. I wanted to let my son know I was going to be there for him, and it’s not okay.”

Adam Holland, Board President of Bettendorf Community School District says the accusations is something the board isn’t taking lightly.

“We had some parents who talked about a couple of incidents that they are saying happened. Frankly the accusations are disturbing and disgusting. I think we need to investigate in a non-biased and thorough manner to see this through as far as establishing facts,” he says.