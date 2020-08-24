Class back in session for students and staff in the Pleasant Valley School District

Monday brought the first day of school for some students in Iowa and Illinois.

Local districts have to find a delicate balance for learning, and safety during the public health crisis.

That’s the case for the Pleasant Valley School District. It’s working from a hybrid learning model.

Half the students show up in person Mondays and Wednesdays. The other half Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students learn remotely the other days.



“It was great to see the kids come back to school with smiles hidden by their masks. You can tell by their excitement they were happy to be back.,” says Brian Strusz, Superintendent of Pleasant Valley School District.

With roughly 5,200 students in the district, Strusz says his staff had to make plenty adjustments over the last 4 months.

“We are making sure that all high touched areas are addressed throughout the school day. All of our desks are cleaned every single night. We have increased our h-vac early in the morning and running it later in the day for more air exchange,” says Strusz.

Inside the classrooms teachers as well as students are wearing masks, and social distancing.

In the hallways there are signs directing traffic, and inside the cafeteria there are plexi glass dividers.

Strusz says now that school is back in sessions one goal for the district is to stay open now that they have welcomed students back.

We have a meeting set at the end of every week to assess where we are to make sure we’re meeting the expectations we have,” says Strusz.