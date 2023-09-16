The Bettendorf Public Library and SCORE of the Quad Cities will host a class on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5::30 p.m. for local entrepreneurs.

The free event will focus on connecting products with customers and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration is

requested and can be made here, in person at the library, or by calling 563-344-4175.

SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth, and success of small businesses. The Quad Cities chapter is run by more than 40 volunteers who have

in-depth, practical experience running and managing businesses.

For more information about this and other Bettendorf Public Library events, visit here.