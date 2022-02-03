A weather advisory is in place for the Western Illinois University- Macomb campus from 11 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Both the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses will be open and classes will be held Friday, a news release says.



In general, the university will typically remain open provided campus buildings are accessible. When the university issues a weather advisory, it is ultimately the personal responsibility of faculty, staff and students to make their own decisions regarding attendance and to use their judgment concerning travel conditions. Supervisors should plan accordingly to continue operations when inclement weather is expected.



Employees working in essential positions may be required to work their regular hours on campus during a weather advisory. Essential versus nonessential employees is determined by a supervisor and depends on the nature of the advisory situation. The WIU policy on limiting university operations because of emergency conditions is available here.



According to university policy, if a weather advisory is issued and students consider travel to campus unsafe, they should arrange with faculty to complete academic course requirements missed during the time of the advisory.

Faculty teaching on campus courses can opt to teach remotely when the university has issued a weather advisory. Individual faculty members are responsible for their academic course requirements, and it is the individual faculty member’s decision whether or not to grant a request to make up work that has been missed as a result of a university advisory. Faculty should be flexible with attendance policies during this period.



The weather advisory allows employees the option to use accrued vacation time, compensatory time or approved leave without pay with approval of their supervisor. An employee who has received approval from their supervisor will not be subject to discipline for being absent. Supervisors are expected to honor reasonable requests of employees to arrive late or to leave early because of inclement weather.

