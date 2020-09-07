Classic car parade honors Grand Haven resident Bob Hintz

The Quad Cities Cruisers and Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge teamed up to bring a classic car parade to Bob Hintz, a McCausland Labor Day Car Show organizer for twenty-five years.

Due to health issues, he is now living at Grand Haven Retirement Community. Although the car show was canceled due to COVID-19, they still wanted to find a way to honor Hintz.

“When I talked to Joe, the [Quad Cities Cruisers] organizer, he thought there would be some cars, but he didn’t know how many cars, so they even talked about cruising around the circle twice if they had to just so they would have time to enjoy the cars. Well, with one hundred cars showing up, they didn’t have to worry about that,” Jennifer Maass, the Grand Haven activity director said.

Maass was glad that Hintz and the other residents could still celebrate Labor Day.

“It’s all about the residents, and making them happy and keeping them safe. But still, you know, having them enjoy stuff like this. It’s wonderful for me,” she said.

The overwhelming number of participants made today even more special for Hintz.

“Oh man. I can’t believe it yet,” he said. “I had a lot of friends out there.”

Maass says it was nostaligic for the residents.

“It brought back a lot of old memories for them that they had cars like that, or their parents had cars like that, and it was just really good,” she said.