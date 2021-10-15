Classic cars rolling into QCA to honor fallen heroes

Cruise on down to the Davenport riverfront with the family for the Rolling on the River Car Show!

Honoring all fallen heroes, admission to the Rolling on the River Car Show is free. The City of Davenport invites you to enjoy the farmers’ market, food vendors, activities and more for the whole family.

The Tailfins Band will take the stage to play at the Bandshell from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Rolling on the River Car Show is Saturday, October 16, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.