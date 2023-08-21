This week, the Quad Cities hosts the national gathering for Ford’s top high-performance Boss Mustang and Cougar cars on Aug. 24-26, inside the Bend XPO in East Moline.

Two friends, Finley Ledbetter and Rick Ybarra, founded the Boss Nationals show in 2016. Since then, Ford car enthusiasts have gathered to celebrate these legendary vehicles past and present, and Visit Quad Cities submitted a bid to host the event in the QC, according to a Monday news release.

The public is invited to view the almost 100 cars with free admission from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, Aug. 24-26. There will be multiple judged car classes and a swap meet. The awards ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Samples of some classic cars to be displayed indoors at the Bend XPO, East Moline, this week — Thursday, Aug. 24, to Saturday, Aug. 26.

This event is about preserving the history of these 1969-1971 high-performance, first-generation Mustangs and Cougars and the 2012 and 2013 Boss Mustangs following in the tradition 40 years later.

“The original Pony cars are now legendary and some are worth near a quarter of a million dollars,” Rick Ybarra, event co-founder, said in the release. “Some of the cars you’ll see at Bend XPO have racing history, others are recent barn discoveries, and some are unique in their survival of over 50 years. You’ll be in awe of the automotive history at this show.”

One of the cars to see is a special, only one ever made. This 1971 Boss 302 Mustang never went into production and the first car was accidentally sold, the release said. The car was supposed to be crushed because of liability reasons but it survived. This car has undergone a meticulous nut and bolt restoration and will be unveiled and shown for the time at the 2023 Boss Nationals.

There will also be an outdoor, non-judged display at Bend XPO showcasing 1961-1973 Ford and Mercury high-performance cars in non-judged outdoor display. They are spotlighting 427 SOHC Cammer-powered Fords and Mercurys.

For more information, visit the Boss Nationals website HERE.