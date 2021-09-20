Classic hot rods race into town

Rev your engine and race on over for some radical hot rods!

Quad City’s Vintage Rods’ 49th/50th Annual Car Show is September 26 at Black Hawk College. Enjoy 400 antique cars, hot rods, street rods and special interest vehicles from the QCA and all around the midwest.

Quad City’s Vintage Rods’ 49th/50th Annual Car Show is Sunday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Avenue, Moline. A $2 per person donation is suggested at the gate, which benefits the Quad City’s Vintage Rods scholarship through the Black Hawk College Foundation.

Attendees will need to follow the Black Hawk College COVID-19 guidelines that are in effect on the day of the event.